Brick kiln supervisor hacked to death over land dispute; kin held

The deceased was identified as Thirumugam, son of Arumugam, of MGR Nagar Colony Street in Sengalipuram. He was working as a brick kiln supervisor.

According to police, the incident is suspected to have stemmed from a dispute over a one-acre agricultural land. The police said the land had allegedly been given for cultivation by Saravanan, Thirumugam's elder brother, to his son-in-law Raja, an advocate from Vadakandam.