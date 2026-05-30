Brick kiln supervisor hacked to death over land dispute; kin held

TIRUVARU: A 54-year-old brick kiln supervisor was hacked to death at his house in Sengalipuram near Kudavasal, allegedly over a land dispute. The police have arrested a suspect and are questioning two others in connection with the murder.
The deceased was identified as Thirumugam, son of Arumugam, of MGR Nagar Colony Street in Sengalipuram. He was working as a brick kiln supervisor.
According to police, the incident is suspected to have stemmed from a dispute over a one-acre agricultural land. The police said the land had allegedly been given for cultivation by Saravanan, Thirumugam's elder brother, to his son-in-law Raja, an advocate from Vadakandam.
It is alleged that Thirumugam harvested paddy from the field cultivated by Raja, leading to a dispute between the two families. During subsequent village-level talks, Thirumugam and his wife Sudha allegedly insulted Raja, according to the police. Raja was apparently upset over this.
In such a situation, on the night of May 29, around 11.30 pm, unidentified persons allegedly sent by Raja entered Thirumugam's house while he was asleep and attacked him with sickles. He died on the spot.
When Sudha attempted to intervene, she was allegedly assaulted with a wooden log and threatened before the assailants fled on a motorcycle.
Based on a complaint lodged by Sudha, Kudavasal police registered a case and launched an investigation. Inspector Subramanian visited the spot and sent the body to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police said Raja has been arrested, and two others are being questioned. Further investigation is under way.