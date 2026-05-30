Under-trial prisoners can get treated by doctors, hospitals of their choice, says Madras High Court

Unwilling to buy the line of argument, the court noted that the petitioner was not seeking bail but only permission to undergo treatment at a private hospital. It also observed that the protection guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution extended to all persons, including under-trial prisoners.

Clarifying that it was not granting bail, the bench directed prison authorities to shift Devanathan to a hospital within a week. It said he would continue to remain in custody and that the only difference would be that he would stay in a hospital room instead of a prison cell.

The court also ordered that a 24-hour police escort, deployed in three or four shifts, should monitor the petitioner. He will not be allowed to use a mobile phone during the treatment period. However, friends and relatives may visit him without any restriction.