Chennai Corporation steps up school readiness measures ahead of reopening

CHENNAI: Ahead of the reopening of schools in Chennai on June 4, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran has directed officials to undertake essential works to ensure a safe, uninterrupted and conducive learning environment for students.
In line with the State government’s instructions, zonal officers have been asked to immediately complete key maintenance works, including cleaning and upkeep of overhead water tanks and underground sumps, sanitation of student restrooms, repair of water leakages, maintenance of drainage systems, and measures to ensure campus safety.
He has also ordered extensive preparations at its 38 central kitchens for the resumption of CM’s Breakfast Scheme when schools reopen. Officials have been directed to thoroughly sanitise food storage areas, cooking zones, drainage systems and drinking water facilities.
Adequate numbers of Self-Help Group workers have been deployed to deep-clean utensils and gas stoves and inspect all dry food ingredients. Officials have been instructed to immediately discard any expired or substandard items and verify the availability and safety of LPG cylinders to ensure that fresh and quality meals are served from the first day.
The Commissioner said arrangements had also been made to distribute textbooks and school uniforms to students on the day they return to school.