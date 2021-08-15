Mentally ill youth goes on rampage in Tiruvannamalai bus stand, nabbed

Onlookers at Tiruvannamalai bus stand were aggrieved that policemen who were present when a mentally affected youth went on a rampage destroying property of local vendors were only spectators and did nothing to nab him, on Saturday.

Tiruvannamalai : The youth dressed in a black shirt and pants picked up a wooden club and went on rampage destroying everything in front of him. An auto driver caught the youth from behind and brought him to the ground following which locals beat him. Meanwhile, some policemen did nothing or were seen moving away from the scene. After the youth was handed over to police, the latter said he was from Gingee taluk in Villupuram district and that he was mentally ill and under treatment in Bengaluru. Police refused to disclose his name and admitted him to the Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital not before the youth created a ruckus before he was finally brought under control. Police did not register any case against the youth.