Ranji Trophy 2026: Sai Kishore named captain for Rajasthan clash; Andre elevated as vice-captain

Despite the presence of Narayan Jagadeesan in the setup, the association has decided to name 18-year-old Andre Siddarth as Kishore’s deputy. On expected lines, Saravana Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Pranav Ragavendra, Deepesh D and Govinth G form the pace unit.

However, there’s no place for Sachin, who was the best player in TNCA First division, with Indrajith, Athish SR, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vimal Khumar, Nidish Rajagopal expected to spearhead the batting alongside Siddarth.