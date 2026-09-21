Ranji Trophy 2026: Sai Kishore named captain for Rajasthan clash; Andre elevated as vice-captain

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), on Monday, named R Sai Kishore as the captain of the men’s team for the Ranji Trophy opening clash against Rajasthan, which starts on October 11.
Despite the presence of Narayan Jagadeesan in the setup, the association has decided to name 18-year-old Andre Siddarth as Kishore’s deputy. On expected lines, Saravana Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Pranav Ragavendra, Deepesh D and Govinth G form the pace unit.
However, there’s no place for Sachin, who was the best player in TNCA First division, with Indrajith, Athish SR, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vimal Khumar, Nidish Rajagopal expected to spearhead the batting alongside Siddarth.
Hemchudeshan, Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram are the three spinners for the opening clash. Tamil Nadu is in Group D alongside Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai.
Full Squad for Ranji Trophy clash against Rajasthan: Sai Kishore (captain), Andre Siddarth C (vice-captain), Ajitesh G, Indrajith B, Jagadeesan N, Nidish S Rajagopal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vimal Khumar R, Athish SR, Deepesh D, Ajith Ram S, Hemchudeshan, Pranav Ragavendra, Saravana Kumar P, Sonu Yadav