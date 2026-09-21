Only Parliament can bring law on resigned MLAs, says Madras High Court

A division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan questioned how the court could interfere in an issue that requires a change in election laws by the Parliament.

Advocate K Suthan of Saidapet had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madras High Court, seeking a stay on the bypolls to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.

In his petition, Suthan contended that a statutory restriction should be considered to prevent the person from contesting elections to the Parliament or a State Legislative Assembly for the next five years when an elected representative resigns shortly after an election for personal or political reasons.