After a 40-year wait, Indian Oil Corporation bus terminus opens to public

CHENNAI: Ending a 40-year wait for residents of Tondiarpet, particularly those in Ward 38, a new bus terminus was inaugurated. Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and Finance Minister N Marie Wilson inaugurated the new Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bus terminus on Ennore High Road on Monday.
Built by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for Rs 2.5 crore, the modern facility brings relief to commuters, drivers, and conductors who endured years of neglected infrastructure.
Spanning 16,000 square feet along Ennore High Road, the new terminus features dedicated waiting areas, a crew rest room for drivers and conductors, a nursing and lactation room, and modern restrooms for men, women, and persons with disabilities. Currently, 12 buses operate 122 daily trips from the terminus, serving approximately 18,000 residents in the surrounding areas.
Expressing gratitude for opening the facility, Tondiarpet zone chairman Nethaji U Ganesan also urged transport authorities to restore the previously suspended routes. “If the Transport Minister can revive 32 bus services connecting this location to key hubs, including Koyambedu, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Tambaram, Anna Square, and Vadapalani, it would benefit thousands of commuters across 32 localities, including Nedunchezhian Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, and Rajasekaran Nagar.”
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director, VP Jeyaseelan, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), Swetha Suman and other senior government officials participated.
Before the inauguration, in August, DT Next had reported on the challenges faced by the transport staff and passengers. They were forced to seek shelter under tree branches during scorching summers and heavy rains. The lack of basic facilities was a persistent issue for crew members.
“Without restrooms, staff had to relieve themselves behind bushes,” a driver had recalled. “And, turning buses near the railway tracks was so difficult that after 6 pm that we would park along the main road. It caused traffic jams, but we had no choice.”