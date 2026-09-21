After a 40-year wait, Indian Oil Corporation bus terminus opens to public

Built by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for Rs 2.5 crore, the modern facility brings relief to commuters, drivers, and conductors who endured years of neglected infrastructure.

Spanning 16,000 square feet along Ennore High Road, the new terminus features dedicated waiting areas, a crew rest room for drivers and conductors, a nursing and lactation room, and modern restrooms for men, women, and persons with disabilities. Currently, 12 buses operate 122 daily trips from the terminus, serving approximately 18,000 residents in the surrounding areas.

Expressing gratitude for opening the facility, Tondiarpet zone chairman Nethaji U Ganesan also urged transport authorities to restore the previously suspended routes. “If the Transport Minister can revive 32 bus services connecting this location to key hubs, including Koyambedu, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Tambaram, Anna Square, and Vadapalani, it would benefit thousands of commuters across 32 localities, including Nedunchezhian Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, and Rajasekaran Nagar.”