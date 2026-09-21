Drop cases against those protesting for land rights, urges CPI

In a statement, Veerapandian said the families had been living on land belonging to the Adhi Chennakesava Perumal Temple for more than 50 years, paying rent. The families were allegedly threatened with eviction, and police were deployed in the locality on September 7 before the houses of the 20 families were razed down, he said.

The CPI said it had joined the affected families in demanding protection of their homes and residential rights. It also urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to represent their interests in court and take steps to protect the rights of people who had been living on temple land for a long period after paying rent.