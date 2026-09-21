Drop cases against those protesting for land rights, urges CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Monday urged the TVK government, surviving on the Left party's outside support, to withdraw cases registered against eight party functionaries who protested against the eviction of 20 families residing on temple land in Mettupalayam near Saidapet in Chennai.
In a statement, Veerapandian said the families had been living on land belonging to the Adhi Chennakesava Perumal Temple for more than 50 years, paying rent. The families were allegedly threatened with eviction, and police were deployed in the locality on September 7 before the houses of the 20 families were razed down, he said.
The CPI said it had joined the affected families in demanding protection of their homes and residential rights. It also urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to represent their interests in court and take steps to protect the rights of people who had been living on temple land for a long period after paying rent.
Cases were registered based on a complaint by the HR&CE against CPI district secretary SK Siva, All India Students' Federation district secretary Manikandan, district deputy secretary Abishek, Oppressed People's Livelihood Rights Movement district secretary R Sowmiya and deputy president Kamalakannan, among eight others, Veerapandian said, urging the State government to withdraw the cases immediately.