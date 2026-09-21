Third-country goods routed via New Zealand into India won't get FTA duty benefits

This ensures that the trade agreement's import duty benefits are available only to eligible India-New Zealand trade.

The FAQs said that the agreement provides only for bilateral cumulation (use of inputs from another country), which is strictly limited to originating materials and goods from India and New Zealand. Cumulation with third countries is not permitted.

On whether goods from a country other than New Zealand (that is, a third country) entering into the Indian market through New Zealand benefit from tariff concession under the FTA, the FAQs reply said "No".

"The FTA contains built-in safeguards to ensure that third-country goods cannot be routed through New Zealand to avail preferential tariff treatment in the Indian market," it said.

Under the pact, goods must satisfy stringent Rules of Origin to qualify as originating to avail preferential tariff concessions.

The pact, which was signed in April, will come into force on October 20.