MSD & Co swings it, Zaheer is new head coach of Chennai Super Kings

CHENNAI: Putting to bed speculations about its next head coach, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings picked former Indian left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan to replace Stephen Fleming ahead of the new season.
The 47-year-old came in after CSK veteran Fleming ended his 16-year-old association with the franchise, finishing with five IPL titles. The left-arm pacer had been associated with two IPL franchises in the past, Mumbai Indians (director of operations, global head of development) and Lucknow Super Giants (mentor).
Speaking to DT Next, CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan said Khan was the collective choice of the leadership group. “It was a collective decision from the cricket management group; [MS] Dhoni was involved with Rupa [Gurunath], and both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson in appointing Zaheer as the new head coach,” Viswanathan said.
Earlier, rumours hinted at one of Eoin Morgan, Michael Hussey, or Hemang Badani taking over the reins but it was swiftly put to bed by the franchise with the official announcement on Monday.
"As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history,” a CSK press release quoted Khan as saying.
As a player, the left-arm pacer brings tons of experience, having featured in 100 IPL games, picking up 102 wickets after ending his Indian career with over 600 wickets across formats.
However, he comes to the CSK setup without any experience as a head coach. Khan has his task cut out, given that the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last three editions. It last won the IPL against Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition.