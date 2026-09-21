MSD & Co swings it, Zaheer is new head coach of Chennai Super Kings

The 47-year-old came in after CSK veteran Fleming ended his 16-year-old association with the franchise, finishing with five IPL titles. The left-arm pacer had been associated with two IPL franchises in the past, Mumbai Indians (director of operations, global head of development) and Lucknow Super Giants (mentor).



Speaking to DT Next, CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan said Khan was the collective choice of the leadership group. “It was a collective decision from the cricket management group; [MS] Dhoni was involved with Rupa [Gurunath], and both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson in appointing Zaheer as the new head coach,” Viswanathan said.