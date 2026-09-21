CM Vijay vows collateral-free education loans up to Rs 20 lakh, says minister Viswanathan

Delivering the inaugural address at a district-level Education Loan Mela jointly organised by the district administration at Lady Doak College here on Monday, the minister said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay was taking special care to ensure that all eligible students get education loans.

“The CM has decided to do away with the requirement of collateral security for loans of up to Rs 20 lakh. Instead, he suggested that a parent’s surety would be sufficient to provide the loan so that students could pursue their dreams without facing hurdles,” the minister said.

The minister was responding to Madurai CPM MP Su Venkatesan’s remarks that implementing the Rs 20-lakh loan scheme without collateral this year would be a milestone, though it would require considerable effort.

Viswanathan assured that the CM would definitely implement the scheme soon.