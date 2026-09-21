Zero Depreciation Add-On for Car Insurance: When Should You Buy It?

When Should You Buy a Zero Depreciation Add-on for Car Insurance?

If You Own a New Car

A new car holds more value in the market, and its parts are also expensive. Even minor damage can result in high repair costs. A zero depreciation add-on can help you receive a high claim amount without deductions for depreciation. This works best during the initial years of ownership.

If You Own a Luxury or Premium Car

The spare parts for luxury cars are expensive. Repair and replacement costs are much higher than for standard vehicles. The zero depreciation add-on covers depreciation during a claim and minimises your financial burden.

If You Live in an Accident-Prone Region

Traffic congestion, poor roads or accidents pose significant problems in some cities and areas. This also increases the risk of vehicle damage. The zero-depreciation add-on simplifies repair costs and provides financial assistance following an accident.

If You Drive Frequently on Busy Roads

Driving daily on busy roads increases the risk of scratches and dents and can cause collisions. Frequent driving also increases the likelihood of filing insurance claims. A zero depreciation add-on will help lower your out-of-pocket repair costs and will increase your claim value.

If You Want to Lower Your Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Depreciation is a part of the settlement process in comprehensive car insurance. This means you might also need to pay a portion of the repair costs. Choosing the zero depreciation add-on minimises these deductions and lets you save money in case of unexpected repairs.

Is Zero Depreciation Add-on Worth the Additional Premium?

Yes, in most cases, a zero depreciation add-on is worth the additional premium, offering enhanced financial protection with high claim payouts. It works well for premium-category vehicles, new cars, and cars driven frequently. Choosing this add-on might raise your insurance premium slightly, but financial savings during a claim often outweigh the additional costs.