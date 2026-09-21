Pope elevates Besant Nagar Velankanni shrine as basilica

The formal proclamation was held on the church premises amid the presence of senior Catholic clergy, priests, members of the religious hierarchy, and devotees.

The ceremony began at 5.30 pm with a procession of archbishops and priests, followed by a special concelebrated Mass. Monsignor Andrea Francia, Chargé d'Affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in India, formally announced the elevation of the shrine into a basilica.

The decree recognising the shrine as a basilica was read out in Tamil, English, and Latin. Special prayers for Our Lady and collective prayers for world peace were also held during the Mass.