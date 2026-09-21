Pope elevates Besant Nagar Velankanni shrine as basilica

CHENNAI: Sending thousands of devotees into a state of devotional bliss, Pope Leo XIV officially elevated the Annai Velankanni Shrine in Besant Nagar as a basilica at a grand ceremony held on Sunday evening.
The formal proclamation was held on the church premises amid the presence of senior Catholic clergy, priests, members of the religious hierarchy, and devotees.
The ceremony began at 5.30 pm with a procession of archbishops and priests, followed by a special concelebrated Mass. Monsignor Andrea Francia, Chargé d'Affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in India, formally announced the elevation of the shrine into a basilica.
The decree recognising the shrine as a basilica was read out in Tamil, English, and Latin. Special prayers for Our Lady and collective prayers for world peace were also held during the Mass.
As the proclamation was made, devotees gathered at the church expressed their joy by chanting praises to Mary.
Archbishop George Antonysamy of the Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore, former Archbishop AM Chinnappa, Catholic Bishops Conference of India Deputy Secretary General Fr Stephen Alathara, and Basilica of Our Lady of Velankanni rector Fr Arulappa were among those present. Several archbishops and priests from across Tamil Nadu also attended.
Speaker JCD Prabhakar and Minister N Marie Wilson were among the leaders who participated in the ceremony.
With the Besant Nagar shrine being elevated, Chennai now has three basilicas. The other two are the San Thome Basilica and the St Thomas Mount Basilica.