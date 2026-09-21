ED searches six premises in Chennai, Tirupur over Rs 116.79 crore IOB fraud

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, based on an FIR registered by the CBI, EOB, Chennai. The case concerns an alleged fraud of about Rs 116.79 crore involving Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), according to the ED.

The ED said its investigation found that PGC Corporation had availed loan facilities from IOB, with the account classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2013 and declared fraudulent in 2020.

According to the agency, the accused allegedly submitted falsified and manipulated financial statements for 2011-12 to obtain enhanced credit facilities. The loan funds were allegedly diverted to personal accounts and foreign entities, followed by round-tripping of funds.