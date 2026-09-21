More than 17,000 dengue cases reported across the state: Minister Arunraj

He was speaking to the media on Monday after attending a video-conference review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from Chennai to assess preparations for the approaching monsoon,

Elaborating further he said, “Erode has reported 329 dengue cases compared with 462 cases last year. To prevent further spread, people should ensure that rainwater does not stagnate in and around their houses.” he said.

On the upcoming by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Arunraj said the TVK had a strong chance in the two constituencies. “A political party was deliberately orchestrating protests targeting TVK candidates during their campaign,” he said.