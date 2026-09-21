More than 17,000 dengue cases reported across the state: Minister Arunraj

COIMBATORE: Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj said more than 17,000 dengue cases had been reported across Tamil Nadu this year and stressed the need for continued preventive measures, particularly with the northeast monsoon approaching.
He was speaking to the media on Monday after attending a video-conference review meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from Chennai to assess preparations for the approaching monsoon,
Elaborating further he said, “Erode has reported 329 dengue cases compared with 462 cases last year. To prevent further spread, people should ensure that rainwater does not stagnate in and around their houses.” he said.
On the upcoming by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Arunraj said the TVK had a strong chance in the two constituencies. “A political party was deliberately orchestrating protests targeting TVK candidates during their campaign,” he said.
Earlier on way to the meeting venue the minister and senior officials were briefly trapped in a malfunctioning lift at the Erode Collectorate.
The minister and senior officials, including District Revenue Officer S Shantha Kumar, entered a lift in the new Collectorate building and selected the second floor. However, the lift developed a technical snag soon after it began moving and failed to stop at the selected floor.
Instead, it reached the seventh floor, where the doors failed to open. The lift then began moving downwards, prompting officials to alert the technical staff.
Before the technicians could reach the lift, it stopped at the sixth floor, and the doors opened, allowing the minister and the officials to exit safely. Arunraj subsequently used the staircase and another lift to reach the meeting venue.