BMW crash: 21-year-old driver had cases of overspeeding, public intoxication, say police

According to officials, the complainant in the case, Omkar Shirke, who was travelling with his wife on March 29, reported that Gajar's BMW had hit their vehicle. Shirke had recorded a video of his confrontation, which allegedly shows Gajar behind the wheel.

In the August incident that took place in Bandra, Gajar and three others allegedly created a disturbance on a public road in an inebriated state and misbehaved with on-duty personnel inside the police station, they said.

They were booked for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions under the BNS, as well as under Sections 85(1) (disorderly behaviour under the influence of liquor) and 85(2) (consuming liquor for intoxication) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the official said.

On Sunday, Gajar was speeding towards Haji Ali in the luxury car when he lost control near Lotus Jetty and plunged several feet into the ongoing work area of an L&T parking spot, according to the Coastal Road Control Room.

Gajar, Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19) were rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where all three were declared dead, and the fourth occupant, Aditya Oswal (23), sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Tardeo police have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.