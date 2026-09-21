Kin stage protest as lorry driver killed in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Kin of a lorry driver who was stabbed to death over previous enmity between two groups staged a road block protest in front of the Ariyalur Collectorate on Monday, demanding the arrest of an advocate who was the brain behind the murder,
It is said that the family of N Raja (23), a resident of Arunthathiyar Street at Puthupalayam in Ariyalur, had long-standing enmity with his relative Kannaiyan (57) from the same place over a pathway. On Sunday night, Kannaiyan’s daughter Kavya, who wanted to go to her marital home along with her husband Arivazhagan through the controversial pathway. Kavya’s mother Karthika (48) and brother Vishwa (18) also accompanied them.
On learning that they were crossing the particular pathway, Raja, who was under the influence of alcohol, stopped them and picked up a quarrel.
On receiving information, Kannaiyan and his elder son Vinayagam alias Subramanian went to the spot, and soon, the duo stabbed Raja multiple times while Kannaiyan’s wife Karthika, son Viswa and son-in-law Arivazhagan supported the duo, and Raja died on the spot.
Ariyalur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital. The police registered a case and arrested Kannaiyan, Karthika, Vinayagam, Vishwa and Arivazhagan.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the family members of Raja and a few residents of Puthupalayam assembled in front of the Ariyalur district collectorate and staged a protest demanding the arrest of advocate Manimaran, who was the mastermind behind the murder.
Suddenly, they blocked the vehicle movements in Ariyalur-Jayankondam Main Road. A police team headed by Inspector Venkatesan rushed to the spot and attempted to arrest the protesting members.
However, the people who were protesting besieged the police vehicle and raised slogans demanding the arrest of Manimaran. Later, five persons were asked to meet the district collector, and they submitted a petition to the collector demanding the arrest of the advocate. Upon assurance, they dispersed from the spot. The traffic was disrupted at Ariyalur-Jayankondam road for more than an hour.