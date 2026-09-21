Kin stage protest as lorry driver killed in Ariyalur

It is said that the family of N Raja (23), a resident of Arunthathiyar Street at Puthupalayam in Ariyalur, had long-standing enmity with his relative Kannaiyan (57) from the same place over a pathway. On Sunday night, Kannaiyan’s daughter Kavya, who wanted to go to her marital home along with her husband Arivazhagan through the controversial pathway. Kavya’s mother Karthika (48) and brother Vishwa (18) also accompanied them.

On learning that they were crossing the particular pathway, Raja, who was under the influence of alcohol, stopped them and picked up a quarrel.

On receiving information, Kannaiyan and his elder son Vinayagam alias Subramanian went to the spot, and soon, the duo stabbed Raja multiple times while Kannaiyan’s wife Karthika, son Viswa and son-in-law Arivazhagan supported the duo, and Raja died on the spot.

Ariyalur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital. The police registered a case and arrested Kannaiyan, Karthika, Vinayagam, Vishwa and Arivazhagan.