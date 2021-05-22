Hoax bomb threat at CM Stalin's residence traced to mentally ill caller

Chennai :

The man identified as P Bhuvanesh (20) from a village near has already made similar threat calls to houses of politicians and movie personalities and police could not do much since he was mentally instable. The caller was traced and Teynampet police summoned his parents. After receiving a written statement from, the steps are now on to admit him at a mental asylum.





Police said Bhuvanesh makes such calls for cheap pleasure of watching the news on TV.





On Friday, the police control room received a phone call claiming that the bombs have been planted at the Chief Minister's residence after which the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the spot and conducted search. Later, the call was declared hoax.