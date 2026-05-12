Sudharsan, Washington take Gujarat Titans to 168 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sudharsan cracked five fours and two sixes on way to a vital 61 off 44 balls to hold the Titans together, whereas Washington’s 33-ball 50 with seven fours and a six was instrumental in adding crucial late runs on a surface which demanded application from the batters.

While Praful Hinge (3-0-17-2) was the pick among the bowlers for SRH, skipper Pat Cummins returned a measly 4-0-20-1.

The SRH pacers kept a tight leash on the home team batters who struggled to get going on the two-paced surface where they had been bowled out for 100 by Mumbai Indians.

Sai Sudharsan reaped the rewards for his patience, capitalising on scoring opportunities while stitching together useful partnerships, including a crucial 60-run fourth-wicket stand with Washington Sundar.