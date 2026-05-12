Erode couple ends life hours within each other

COIMBATORE: Within hours of woman's suicide, her husband also ended his life over domestic dispute in Erode on Monday night.
The couple, Radha (47) and Eswaramoorthy (48), lived in Nagarajapuram.
She had hung herself around 7 pm at their house, as she was upset with her husband's refusal to quit his addiction to alcohol.
"Due to his addiction, the couple had frequent quarrels," police said. The neighbours rushed Radha to Erode Government Hospital, but she succumbed by then.
Depressed over her death, Eswaramoorthy too ended his life, within a few hours, around 11 pm at the house. They are survived by two daughters.
The bodies of the couple were sent to Erode GH for a post-mortem. The Arachalur police have registered a case, and further probe is under way.