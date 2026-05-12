Collectors should monitor drinking water supply every Monday, says CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Vijay on Tuesday directed district collectors to closely monitor drinking water supply across Tamil Nadu and ensure uninterrupted distribution during the summer season.
During a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply departments, the Chief Minister instructed the district administration to take war-footing measures to ensure hassle-free drinking water supply to the public.
Appealing to district collectors, Vijay said they should personally review the status of drinking water supply every Monday.
"The Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies should commence desilting and flood mitigation works without any delay," the Chief Minister said during the meeting.
Senior officials including Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Rural Development Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Municipal Administration Secretary D Karthikeyan participated in the review meeting.