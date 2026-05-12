Slumping AI stocks and rising oil prices halt Wall Street's record-breaking run

The S&P 500 dipped 0.4 per cent from its all-time high set the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 185 points, or 0.4 per cent, as of 9:35 am Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6 per cent lower.

Some of the sharpest drops hit stocks that had been on electric runs in part because of the artificial-intelligence boom. After coming into the day with a gain of nearly 179 per cent for the year so far, for example, Micron Technology dropped 3.9 per cent. CoreWeave sank 5 per cent to cut into its gain of 60 per cent for the year to date. Broadcom fell 1.6 per cent and was one of the heaviest weights on the market because of its large size.