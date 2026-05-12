Government readies plan for CM’s Delhi visit

CHENNAI: Ahead of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's proposed visit to New Delhi later this month, the Tamil Nadu government has launched a coordinated exercise across departments to compile key issues pending with the Union government, in what is seen as groundwork for the new administration's first formal engagement with the Centre.
Senior officials across departments have been asked to urgently furnish details relating to pending projects, policy approvals, financial assistance and administrative clearances requiring intervention from the Union government, highly placed sources in the Secretariat told DT Next.
Departments have also been instructed to prepare concise background notes explaining the present status of each issue, the specific support sought from the Centre and the significance of the proposals to the State's development priorities, sources added.
The exercise is expected to culminate in a consolidated memorandum to be presented during Vijay's meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union ministers during the visit, which will be his first official trip to the national capital after assuming office following the TVK's Assembly election victory.
Officials said the compilation process involves all major departments, including finance, infrastructure, industries, welfare and planning, with the government seeking to present a structured and prioritised account of proposals awaiting Central approval, funding or administrative intervention.
Sources indicated that infrastructure projects, industrial proposals, financial allocations and issues linked to centrally sponsored schemes are among the matters likely to be taken up during the meetings in Delhi.