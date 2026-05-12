MTC inspects prototype buses for phase-2 expansion of electric fleet

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) managing director T Prabhushankar on Tuesday inspected the prototype air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses proposed for the induction of electric bus under Phase-2 of the World Bank-supported Chennai City Partnership programme at the manufacturing plant of Switch Mobility.
According to MTC, several passenger-friendly improvements and comfort-oriented modifications have been incorporated in the new buses based on feedback received from commuters during the first phase of the project. The changes are aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience for passengers.
Joint managing director R Sundharapandian, general managers, and officials from Switch Mobility, OHM Mobility and MTC Chennai were present during the inspection.
Passenger-friendly features and comfort modifications have been incorporated in the new buses based on feedback from the first phase
Former deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the electric bus expansion project on March 2.
Under Phase-2, MTC will operate 750 new low-floor electric buses at a total cost of Rs 1,337.50 crore. The fleet will comprise 500 air-conditioned buses and 250 non-air-conditioned buses.
To support the expanded fleet, existing depots will be upgraded with charging infrastructure and new electric bus depots will also be established. These infrastructure works have been estimated at Rs 289.69 crore.