TVK apponts Sabarinathan as Government Chief Whip

CHENNAI: Sabarinathan, MLA representing the Virugambakkam constituency, has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The post of Government Whip carries Cabinet rank and enjoys privileges and facilities equivalent to that of a Cabinet Minister.
Sabarinathan is the son of Rajendran, who had worked for a long time as a driver and close assistant to Chief Minister Vijay.
The 30-year-old MLA registered victory in the recently concluded Assembly election by securing 76,092 votes in Virugambakkam constituency out of the 1,72,831 total votes polled.
His appointment is being seen as a reward for loyalty and organisational work within the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).