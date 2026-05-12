Tamil Nadu teacher's association place long pending demands to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government teachers and members of TN Elementary School Teachers’ Federation have written a letter to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging his government to fulfil their long-pending demands, including the revision of the old pension scheme.
“The set of demands placed on the government includes revision of the old pension scheme, salary discrepancies faced by secondary-grade teachers (SGTs), regularisation of part-time teachers and so on,” the letter stated.
“Over the years, we’ve placed a slew of long-pending demands to the government, both AIADMK and DMK. But, there has hardly been any permanent solution to it. Hence, we anticipate the newly formed TVK’s Vijay-led government will address our concerns,” said a member.
The DMK government, in response to the protest held by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees' Organisations (JACTO-GEO), framed the TN Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), which broadly reflects the Old Pension Scheme. However, it seems like the government teachers and staff weren’t satisfied with it.
In the case of SGTs, teachers appointed after June 2009 faced a pay disparity of Rs 3,170 for the same amount of work as those appointed on or before May 31, 2009, and urged the government to pay the same salary for the same work.