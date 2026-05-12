Trump to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday for crucial talks with Xi on Iran war, tariffs

There is a great deal of interest and speculation about the likely spectacle China will put up to receive Trump on his second visit in nine years to clinch a trade deal to end the frictions over tariffs that affected its over USD 525 billion exports to the US.

Trump, who would be accompanied by top CEOs, was the last US president to visit China in 2017, during his first term.

President Trump would arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening and attend a welcome ceremony and a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday, US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on Sunday.