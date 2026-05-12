Woman, paramour held for murdering husband and father in law in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A day after two charred bodies were found along the Krishnagiri-Rayakottai Road, the Krishnagiri police on Tuesday arrested a 30 year old woman and her paramour for murdering her husband and father in law before burning their bodies.
Police said the Banupriya, 30, wife of C Mahesh Kumar, 43 from Bellarampalli, had conspired with her paramour Poovarasan, 24, a van driver from the same locality and murdered her husband and father-in law Chellappan, 62, who had retired from army.
Police said Mahesh Kumar was also serving in the army and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He returned home a few days ago and confronted his wife over her illicit relationship.
“She then conceived a plan with Poovarasan to eliminate him. On Sunday night, while Mahesh Kumar was watching television, Poovarasan entered the house and stabbed him with a knife. Hearing his cries, Chellappan rushed to his rescue, but he too was stabbed. Banupriya also joined her lover and attacked both her husband and father in law. The duo sustained multiple stab injuries and died on the spot,” police said.
The accused then packed their bodies in separate sacks, carried them in a scooters and set them ablaze in separate spots with diesel bought from a bunk in a can. Following this, police arrested both Banupriya and Poovarasan and produced them in a court to be remanded in judicial custody.