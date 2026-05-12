Woman, paramour held for murdering husband and father in law in Krishnagiri

Police said the Banupriya, 30, wife of C Mahesh Kumar, 43 from Bellarampalli, had conspired with her paramour Poovarasan, 24, a van driver from the same locality and murdered her husband and father-in law Chellappan, 62, who had retired from army.

Police said Mahesh Kumar was also serving in the army and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He returned home a few days ago and confronted his wife over her illicit relationship.