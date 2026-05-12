CM Vijay stresses respect for Tamil culture & human values

Congratulating newly elected Speaker JCD Prabhakar, who was elected unopposed with the support of all parties, Vijay said the dignity and traditions of the Assembly must always be safeguarded.

The Chief Minister recalled the traditions followed in the British Parliament while explaining the importance of the Speaker's post.

"In old British parliamentary tradition, the Speaker was responsible for conveying the decisions of Parliament to the King. When the Speaker delivered decisions that went against the wishes of the King, some rulers even ordered punishment against them.

Due to this fear, nobody wanted to become Speaker. That is why the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition traditionally escort the Speaker to the chair by holding his hands. The practice continues even today," Vijay said.