Vijay’s astrologer made OSD to CM, triggers backlash from allies, rivals

Radhan Pandit is said to be close to Vijay and seen as part of the TVK's campaign ecosystem during the Assembly elections as one of the spokespersons.

On his website, he gave a detailed claim about his long association with late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the then AIADMK leadership, claiming that he advised her on electoral strategies, numerology, court appearances, and political decisions during crucial phases of her career.

He also claimed that alterations in the spelling of Jayalalithaa's and Sasikala's names were made on his numerological recommendations and said he had played a role in candidate selections, ministerial appointments, and branding exercises during the AIADMK regime.