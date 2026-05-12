IIT-M startup Tvasta unveils indigenous AI-ready 3D concrete printer for global markets

The companies said the system has been engineered to lower the cost barrier for construction firms seeking to adopt 3D printing technology at scale. “The 3D printing has already proven its technical viability. For the technology to scale globally, it must also make strong economic sense for developers and contractors,” said Francois Perrot, CEO, 14Trees.

Cedar’s major feature is its ability to print using standard concrete formulations instead of specialised mortar mixtures typically used in construction 3D printing. According to the companies, this can reduce material costs by up to five times while allowing the use of locally sourced materials.