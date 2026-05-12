IIT-M startup Tvasta unveils indigenous AI-ready 3D concrete printer for global markets

CHENNAI: The city-based deep-tech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, founded by IIT Madras alumni, has partnered with global construction technology firm 14Trees to launch ‘Cedar’, an AI-ready 3D concrete printer aimed at accelerating large-scale construction automation across global markets.
Designed and manufactured in India, Cedar is being positioned as a next-generation construction 3D printing platform capable of reducing costs, improving scalability and making automated construction commercially viable for mainstream infrastructure and housing projects.
Founded in 2016, Tvasta’s focus is on deploying robotics and automation-driven construction technologies as faster and more sustainable alternatives to conventional building methods. Developed jointly by Tvasta and 14Trees, Cedar combines robotic engineering, large-format printing capability and AI-driven material optimisation.
The companies said the system has been engineered to lower the cost barrier for construction firms seeking to adopt 3D printing technology at scale. “The 3D printing has already proven its technical viability. For the technology to scale globally, it must also make strong economic sense for developers and contractors,” said Francois Perrot, CEO, 14Trees.
Cedar’s major feature is its ability to print using standard concrete formulations instead of specialised mortar mixtures typically used in construction 3D printing. According to the companies, this can reduce material costs by up to five times while allowing the use of locally sourced materials.
Tvasta CEO Adithya said the system was designed for deployment across varied construction environments globally. “With advanced manufacturing, robotics and software integration, Cedar delivers a robust and reliable construction platform,” he added.
The companies said Cedar has already been deployed for projects across housing, educational facilities, offices and infrastructure segments in multiple countries spanning the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.