Three-time MLA Prabhakar elected Assembly Speaker

Both leaders had filed their nomination papers for the respective posts before Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan on Monday in the presence of the Chief Minister and Cabinet colleagues. As no other nominations were filed, Pro-tem Speaker MV Karuppaiah formally declared them elected unopposed in the House on Tuesday.

Following the announcement, Prabhakar and Ravishankar were escorted to the Speaker's and Deputy Speaker's chairs, respectively, by members of both the ruling and Opposition parties, in keeping with Assembly tradition.