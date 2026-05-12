Three-time MLA Prabhakar elected Assembly Speaker

CHENNAI: Three-time MLA, JCD Prabhakar, and M Ravishankar, both legislators of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Chief Minister C Vijay, were on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the newly constituted 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Both leaders had filed their nomination papers for the respective posts before Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan on Monday in the presence of the Chief Minister and Cabinet colleagues. As no other nominations were filed, Pro-tem Speaker MV Karuppaiah formally declared them elected unopposed in the House on Tuesday.
Following the announcement, Prabhakar and Ravishankar were escorted to the Speaker's and Deputy Speaker's chairs, respectively, by members of both the ruling and Opposition parties, in keeping with Assembly tradition.
Prabhakar, elected from the Thousand Lights constituency, is regarded as one of the senior-most legislators in the House with extensive political experience. Ravishankar represents the Thuraiyur constituency in Tiruchy district. The newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker are expected to preside over the trust vote to be faced by the Vijay-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly.
The floor test is scheduled to be held on May 13, as directed by the Governor after inviting Vijay to form the government. After the customary proceedings, leaders from various political parties, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the House.