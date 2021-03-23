Provide relief, jobs to kin of fishers killed in SL waters: HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy offered the direction on a plea moved by Fishermen Care. It also sought for a direction to entrust the investigation to the Harbour police in Chennai, which is the competent authority to investigate such deaths beyond the territorial waters as per a Home Department notification, and not the local police as it has been done in this case





Directing the petitioner to make a representation to the Union Agriculture Ministry and State fisheries department for grant of compensation and employment, the bench sought the governments to provide compensation and jobs within eight weeks.





Regarding the transfer of investigation from Nagapattinam police to the Harbour police, the bench directed the State and Centre to specify the actual agency that would head the investigation and provide closure to the families so that the fishermen family were aware of the circumstances in which they died.





Fishermen care had submitted that the four fishermen killed at the hands of Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly straying beyond the territorial waters of India.