Pak, Iran discuss ways to reopen Strait of Hormuz, prevent escalation of West Asia conflict

Pakistan has been leading the push for peace and reviving its mediation efforts in the stalled US-Iran peace negotiations.

In April, a ceasefire was announced with an agreement to end the US-Iran conflict. However, the peace process faltered later on and has not been put back on track.

The conflict began when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian retaliation and choking the vital Strait of Hormuz and entailing a petroleum price hike.

An interim peace agreement, which Pakistan signed as a guarantor, derailed last month as tensions escalated in West Asia with the US and Iran resuming military strikes. Pakistan's efforts to revive the talks have so far failed to yield results.

The visit by Pakistan's leadership was part of the country's broader diplomatic efforts to help break the deadlock in the conflict and explore ways to achieve lasting peace and an end to regional instability.

The visit comes as Washington ramps up pressure on Iran with an expanded round of sanctions, which US officials say are designed to cut off Tehran's economic lifeline and put the world on notice to cease doing business with the country.

President Donald Trump has also warned of economic consequences for countries providing what he called "any type of lifeline" to Iran, as Washington seeks to intensify pressure on Iran.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted, while Tehran has threatened to target unauthorised tankers attempting to transit the waterway.