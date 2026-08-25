SC directs Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks, rejects his plea for exemption

During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, said the incident was of 2013 and the journalist has earlier spent around six months in jail in the case.

"He (Tejpal) has throughout been on bail since then. The high court has directed him to surrender within four weeks. This court may fix the main appeal for hearing on August 31," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, said the high court has given him four weeks to surrender only to enable him to file an appeal and application for exemption from surrendering before the apex court.

"Merit is a relevant consideration in this case. It is a 10-year sentence for aggravated rape," the top law officer said.

Countering Mehta's submissions, Sibal said, "It is not a rape at all".

"How much time do you (Tejpal) need to surrender?" the bench asked Sibal and senior advocate Aman Lekhi, who also appeared for Tejpal.