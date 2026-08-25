Graham Arnold extends Iraq coaching deal through 2027 Asian Cup after World Cup return

The 63-year-old former Australia coach said he renewed for six months despite being offered a four-year deal by the Iraq Football Association.

“I have renewed my contract for six months and this decision is in my best interest and in the best interest of the Iraq national team,” Arnold told a news conference in Baghdad on Monday.

Arnold was appointed in May 2025 and guided Iraq to the World Cup via a last-ditch intercontinental playoff — the country's first appearance in four decades. Iraq overcame major logistical issues caused by conflict in the Middle East to become the 48th and final team to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.