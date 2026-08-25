ATM looted near Chennai after burglars cut open cash chamber with welding machine

The incident occurred around 2.45 am at an ATM located on the Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Road. The ATM had no security guard, but was monitored through CCTV cameras connected online to ICICI Bank’s central control room in Mumbai.

According to police, the control room received an alert and raised an alarm soon after the suspects entered the ATM and began cutting open the machine. The control room subsequently alerted the Tamil Nadu Police and the Somangalam police station. However, as the exact location of the ATM was reportedly not immediately clear, police personnel searched several ATMs in the area before reaching the targeted ATM.

By then, the burglars had completed the operation and fled in their vehicle with the cash.