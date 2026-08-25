GCT Grand Finale: Praggnanandhaa sails into summit clash

Pragnanandhaa will take on pre-event favourite and defending champion Fabiano Caruana of the USA States in the event finale.

Having won the second Classical game, the Indian enjoyed a huge lead of six points coming into the final day on which games of shorter duration were played.

He defeated Keymer in back-to-back rapid encounters to nearly seal his spot in the finals taking an unassailable 17-3 lead before another victory in the first game of blitz took his points tally to 19.

As per rules, all the games have to be played and Keymer fought his way back by winning the last three blitz games even though the score-line was beyond repairs for him.