Karnataka govt suspends food licences of e-commerce platforms for selling Dhatura

The government also ordered the immediate suspension of the licences/registrations of establishments and sellers supplying products to the three online platforms. It directed all concerned food business operators to remove listings, advertisements, and promotional material relating to Dhatura ('thorn apple' in English) intended for food or human consumption.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder, the concerned competent authorities have been directed to take necessary action for the suspension, until further orders, of the food licences issued to the e-commerce platforms, namely Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and Bigbasket, and to submit a compliance report forthwith," the Food Safety and Drug Administration said in a press release.

The department said the issue came to its notice after Dhatura fruits/seeds were found displayed for sale on certain online platforms under FSSAI licences/registrations.

"The Dhatura plant possesses toxic properties, and the consumption of its fruits and seeds may cause serious adverse effects on human health," it said.

The department added that their sale, distribution, display for sale or promotion for food use or human consumption through online platforms was a matter of serious concern from the point of view of public health and food safety.