Tamil Nadu MLAs make unusual demands in Assembly: 'One-day' doctor stint to LED screen for watching CM Vijay's reactions

Water bottles instead of glasses

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth had, during the previous Assembly session, expressed concern over Assembly staff having to repeatedly bend down and walk over to members to serve water in glasses.

She had requested that water be served in glass bottles instead.

At the time, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also joked that if bottles were kept on the tables, members might get angry and throw them, bringing the idea to an end.

Premalatha has once again raised the demand for glass water bottles during the ongoing session. However, her request is yet to be implemented.