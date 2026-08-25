Tamil Nadu MLAs make unusual demands in Assembly: 'One-day' doctor stint to LED screen for watching CM Vijay's reactions

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu Assembly debates various demands for grants, MLAs have been raising issues concerning their constituencies and people. But some requests made during the ongoing session have been rather unusual from installing an LED screen so members can watch Chief Minister Vijay’s reactions to providing water bottles instead of glasses and allowing an MLA-doctor to work at a government hospital once a month. Here is a look at some of the unusual demands raised in the Assembly.
Madurai North MLA Kallanai Vijay Anban, who has been a prominent functionary in Vijay’s fan club for several years and is said to be close to party general secretary N Anand, made an unusual request in the Assembly.
Speaking in the House, he said, “Our Chief Minister laughs heartily even when Opposition members crack jokes. But we cannot see his laughter from here. So, I request that an LED screen be installed so that we can see the Chief Minister’s reactions.”
DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth had, during the previous Assembly session, expressed concern over Assembly staff having to repeatedly bend down and walk over to members to serve water in glasses.
She had requested that water be served in glass bottles instead.
At the time, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also joked that if bottles were kept on the tables, members might get angry and throw them, bringing the idea to an end.
Premalatha has once again raised the demand for glass water bottles during the ongoing session. However, her request is yet to be implemented.
Minister A Rajmohan reportedly asked the camera operators in the Assembly to use a split-screen whenever TVK ministers were speaking and DMK MLAs stood up shouting, so that both sides could be shown in the same frame.
Rajmohan is in charge not only of the School Education Department but also of Information and Publicity
Tiruvallur MLA Arun Kumar, who is a doctor, had a different request.
After speaking about his constituency’s issues and praising Chief Minister Vijay, he made a request to the government, he wanted permission to work as a doctor, or take up some other service, at the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for one day every month.
The request comes at a time when ministers and MLAs have reportedly been advised against making surprise visits to schools and hospitals and turning them into social media reels.
VCK MLA Jothimani had requested that cars be provided to MLAs, saying that many legislators were financially disadvantaged.
Chief Minister Vijay immediately announced under Rule 110 that cars would be provided to MLAs.
The announcement, however, drew considerable criticism on social media. Details showing that Jothimani already had a car were widely shared, while information from the affidavits of legislators was also circulated online. One such claim pointed out that former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami did not have a car, while Kavundampalayam MLA Kanimozhi had 26 cars.
Minister Aadhav Arjuna later clarified that TVK MLAs who already owned cars would not take government vehicles.