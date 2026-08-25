DMK raises killing of 3 Tamils by Karnataka forest department, seeks explanation from government

Raising the issue in the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the post-mortem report of the deceased- Anthony Samy, John Rose Peter, and Kumar - indicated that they were "tortured and shot at very close range".

"The three had severe injuries, including broken bones. This was brutal killing. I would like to know what action this government has taken to condemn this. At least has the government sought an explanation from Karnataka government," Udhayanidhi asked.

He sought to know if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay raised the issue at the Southern Zonal Council meeting or whether Tamil Nadu's condemnation was personally conveyed to his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar.