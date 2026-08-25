Prasidh's strikes help India reduce Sri Lanka to130/4 at lunch

Before the Lankans gained some foothold, India began the day brightly, dismissing overnight batter Kamil Mishara (19).

Mishara failed to deal with a viciously rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna, fending it to stumper Dhruv Jurel.

But Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32) thwarted Indians' hopes of making further inroads into the Lankan top order for nearly two hours.

They tackled the bowlers with little nerves, and hardly allowed two spinners — Manav Suthar and debutant Saransh Jain — to settle down.

The off-spinner Jain procured some bounce and turn but the Lankan duo handled that interrogation of their judgement rather comfortably.