Kerala CM Satheesan says his govt open to criticism, but won't bow to pressure

Satheesan alleged that a group, with the help of certain media outlets, had sought to discredit the UDF government led by him even before it completed three months in office.

He said none of the allegations raised by them survived for even 24 hours and termed them "vile propaganda".

He rejected the claims that the government had intervened to get media reports removed from social media. Meta had officially clarified that the government had not intervened in the matter, he said, asking what the "fake propagandists" had to say now.

The chief minister said those protesting against the government were not its enemies and that his administration would hear everyone with an open mind and do everything possible to resolve genuine problems.

"However, the government will not surrender before any pressure group. The people are our strength," he said.

Satheesan said the government's approach was to pursue comprehensive development alongside social welfare.

Noting that Kerala had only recently overcome a flood, he said scientific systems would be put in place for flood prevention and resilience.

The first round of discussions with IIT Roorkee for implementing the Kerala Flood Resilience Initiative had been completed, he said.

Amid the challenges, the government aims to provide relief to people's lives while creating new investments and, consequently, employment opportunities, he said.

"Youth are the strength of the country," Satheesan said, adding that the government was formulating action plans to enable young people to put down roots in their home state.

"Hundred days is a short period. But I can confidently say that we have been able to move forward with pride towards the goal of compassion and good governance," he said.

The UDF government has completed 100 days in office and remains committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people during its time in the Opposition as well as during the election campaign, he said.

As part of the commitment, the first Cabinet meeting decided to provide free travel for women in KSRTC buses, increase the honorarium of ASHA workers, anganwadi employees, cooking workers, pre-primary teachers and helpers, and extend the validity of PSC rank lists, Satheesan said.

Alongside implementing major development and ambitious projects, the government aims to move forward by embracing people from all sections of society, he said.

With the government completing 100 days as the state is immersed in Onam celebrations, Satheesan said steps had been taken to intervene in the market and control price rise.

The government ensured that 13 subsidised items continued to be sold without a price increase at Supplyco and Consumerfed outlets, he said.

Ten major essential commodities, including green gram, black gram, chickpeas, red gram and other pulses, were being sold at prices lower than the subsidised rates during last year's Onam season, he said. The price of coconut oil had also been reduced.

Consumers had also been given the facility to purchase the subsidised items for August and September together, while adequate stocks had been ensured at Supplyco outlets to address complaints of empty shelves in previous years, he said.

Satheesan said the government's first budget was presented without imposing even a single rupee of additional tax despite the state facing an unprecedented financial crisis.

Special attention was being given to ensuring that social welfare programmes, including welfare pension distribution, were not disrupted despite the state's difficult financial position, he said.