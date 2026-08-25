Bihar: Several policemen injured in stone-pelting by protesting students

A large number of BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) job aspirants, along with other students, began their pre-announced march from Patna's Gandhi Maidan and reached the Dak Bungalow crossing, where police detained several individuals.

As the police tried to stop the agitators at Dak Bungalow crossing using barricades, the students, who wanted to gherao the CM's residence, broke through the obstacles, prompting the law enforcers to use water cannons to disperse them, but instead of budging, they broke into a 'rain dance', they added.

Amid the protests, some students pelted the policemen with stones, injuring several law enforcers, leading to a baton charge to disperse the crowd.