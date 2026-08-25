Revanth Reddy should share details of whom he planned to meet in US: Telangana BJP chief

He demanded that Revanth Reddy should answer to the people of the country regarding the individuals he wanted to meet in the US and the purpose of those meetings.

Without properly sharing details of his visit, Reddy should not make false allegations against the Centre, he said.

Recalling that Reddy was not denied permission for his previous (two) visits to the US, London, and Singapore, he said the former should realise why permission is not being given this time.

He said several chief ministers were not given permission for foreign visits during the previous UPA regime when adequate information was not provided, a BJP release said.

Such decisions are taken as per the rules of the Ministry of External Affairs, he said.

Hitting out at Revanth Reddy's criticism that the Centre favoured Gujarat while discriminating against Telangana, Ramchander Rao said the NDA government treats all states equally.