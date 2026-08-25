Tamil Nadu to launch Enterprise TN plan to take five sectors to global markets

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to launch an Enterprise TN Plan to promote products from five sectors: textiles, leather, fireworks, auto components and jewellery in international markets, according to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Minister S Keerthana.
The plan proposed under the department's 2026-27 Policy Note will seek to expand the global market for products made in Tamil Nadu by using MoUs with multinational companies and 14 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).
The plan is building up of Tamil Nadu Export Promotion Strategy 2021 launched by the erstwhile DMK government. While textiles, leather and auto components were already part of the 2021 export strategy's priority sectors, fireworks and jewellery are new additions. At the same time, food processing, electronics and machinery, which were among the six sectors identified in 2021, does not have a place in the five sectors named for Enterprise TN.
The State ranks first or second nationally in eight major manufacturing categories, with a 33.64% share of India's wearing-apparel output and 25.18% share of leather and related products, ranking first in both. It ranks second in textiles, with a 19% share, and computer, electronic and optical products, with a 28.84% share.
It is part of the State's wider push to increase its global economic footprint as it works towards its USD 1.5 trillion economy target by 2036. The policy note says the State will focus on emerging sectors while also expanding global outreach through investor summits, roadshows and targeted sectoral engagement.