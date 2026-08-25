Tamil Nadu to launch Enterprise TN plan to take five sectors to global markets

The plan proposed under the department's 2026-27 Policy Note will seek to expand the global market for products made in Tamil Nadu by using MoUs with multinational companies and 14 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

The plan is building up of Tamil Nadu Export Promotion Strategy 2021 launched by the erstwhile DMK government. While textiles, leather and auto components were already part of the 2021 export strategy's priority sectors, fireworks and jewellery are new additions. At the same time, food processing, electronics and machinery, which were among the six sectors identified in 2021, does not have a place in the five sectors named for Enterprise TN.