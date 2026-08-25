Doval calls on Chinese Vice President Han Zhang ahead of border talks

Doval arrived in Beijing on Monday on a two-day visit to take part in the Special Representatives (SR) talks on the India-China boundary question with his Chinese counterpart and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The talks between Doval and Chinese Vice President Han Zhang focussed on ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas and further improve bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

The SR talks between Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are scheduled later in the day.

The talks assume significance as they are being held ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's much-anticipated visit to New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit on September 12-13.