Puducherry Education dept seeks police probe into 'fake news' on 'tsunami threat'

Puducherry :

A spokesman of the Department clarified that no holiday was declared for schools and colleges on Wednesday and they functioned as usual. A fake message doing the rounds on social media since Tuesday night, caused a flutter among students and parents. Hence a complaint was lodged with the cyber crime wing of the police to conduct an inquiry into the issue.





The Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami who dubbed the fake news as 'untrue and wrong', said no holiday has been declared for schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.