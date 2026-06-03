No TVK request to meet Edappadi’ K Palaniswami: Munusamy

Speaking to the media in Krishnagiri, the senior AIADMK leader said neither TVK nor Chief Minister Vijay had made any request for an appointment with Palaniswami. “At no point did Vijay or his office seek an appointment to meet EPS. Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar should refrain from making such unfounded and incorrect statements,” he said.

Munusamy’s remarks came in response to claims by Nirmal Kumar that the Chief Minister had sought a meeting with EPS, but was turned down. He also criticised Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna by calling him an opportunist who aligns himself with those in positions of power.