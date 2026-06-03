No TVK request to meet Edappadi’ K Palaniswami: Munusamy

COIMBATORE: AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Wednesday dismissed as 'false' claims that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had sought an appointment for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to meet party general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami.
Speaking to the media in Krishnagiri, the senior AIADMK leader said neither TVK nor Chief Minister Vijay had made any request for an appointment with Palaniswami. “At no point did Vijay or his office seek an appointment to meet EPS. Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar should refrain from making such unfounded and incorrect statements,” he said.
Munusamy’s remarks came in response to claims by Nirmal Kumar that the Chief Minister had sought a meeting with EPS, but was turned down. He also criticised Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna by calling him an opportunist who aligns himself with those in positions of power.
Taking a direct swipe at the Chief Minister, Munusamy said Vijay’s political rise was driven more by public sentiment for change than by sustained political groundwork. “Vijay should move away from cinematic-style speeches and conduct himself as a mature political leader,” he said.
Questioning TVK’s organisational strength at the grassroots level, the AIADMK leader said, “TVK does not have a strong party organisation. The upcoming by-elections will reveal its actual strength. Time will tell how many of those currently with Vijay will continue with him.”
Munusamy added that AIADMK, which has governed Tamil Nadu for 31 years, remains a strong political force and would never lose its identity.