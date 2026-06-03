M Karunanidhi spent life fighting for Tamils' dignity: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to Karunanidhi, also known as 'Kalaignar', on his birth anniversary, saying he was a beloved leader of Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi's lifelong commitment to social justice, equality, rational thought and democratic values transformed countless lives, Kharge said.

"Kalaignar Karunanidhi's immense contribution to public life, including art and literature, will forever be remembered with deep respect," Kharge said, tagging former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin.